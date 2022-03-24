हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

MS Dhoni hands over captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2022

Jadeja will captain CSK in IPL 2022

MS Dhoni hands over captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2022
Source: Twitter

MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team.

Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond.

Under Dhoni, CSK clinched the title trophy four times - 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. 

The change in captaincy comes two days before the CSK's first game of the tournament versus last year's defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). 

Jadeja has played 200 matches in IPL, for Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Lions, scoring 2386 runs and picking 127 wickets respectively. 

Dhoni has led CSK in all editions of the tournament, except in 2016 and 2017 when the franchise was banned to take part in the league. 

He has taken CSK to the final of the league a record 10 times. 

