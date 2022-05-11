Luckow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir lashed out at his players after the humiliating defeat against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 clash on Tuesday (May 10) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Chasing a target of 145 runs, Lucknow Super Giants were bundled out for 82 in 13.5 overs to slump to their worst defeat of IPL 2022 in terms of runs.

Meanwhile, Gambhir's dressing room speech following LSG's defeat against GT went viral.



In the video shared by LSG, Gambhir said, "There's nothing wrong in losing. It's absolutely fine. There's a lot wrong in giving up."

He added, "Today...I thought that we gave up. We were weak. Honestly, there's no place for being weak in a tournament like IPL. That is where the problem is. We have beaten teams in this competition, we have played really good cricket, but today I thought we lacked the game sense."

Watch the video here:

Talking about the match, leg-spinner Rashid Khan claimed 4/24 after opener Shubman Gill had struck a fighting unbeaten half-century as Gujarat Titans thrashed Lucknow Super Giants by 62 runs.

Rashid Khan and the Gujarat bowlers got into the act after Gill (63 not out) struck a fighting half-century to help Gujarat Titans reach 144/4 in 20 overs, a score that turned out to be enough on a pitch on which the ball was gripping and coming off slow.

With Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (2/7) and Yash Dayal (2/24) complimenting Rashid Khan's efforts and Mohammed Shami bowling a superb opening spell, Lucknow Super Giants were bundled out for 82 in 13.5 overs.

This win took Gujarat Titans to 18 points from 12 matches and they became the first team to qualify for the knock-out stage. Lucknow remain second in the points table with 16 points from 12 games and need to win their next game to secure their place in the playoffs.