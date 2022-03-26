IPL 2022 Match 1 CSK vs KKR Weather Report: Will rain affect opening contest?

Indian cricket's crown jewel, the IPL, is back home: bigger, better and longer. It will be the first time since 2011 that 10 teams be fighting it out for the most coveted T20 trophy in world cricket.

Two new entrants, Lucknow Supergiants and Gujarat Titans, fetching a combined price of approximately USD 1.7 billion shows that brand IPL keeps getting bigger. It took 14 years but the league has now well and truly gone global.

The owners of the iconic Manchester Untied also wanted a slice of the IPL pie but lost to the RPSG Group and Britain-based CVC group on the bidding table.

With the COVID situation under control in the country, the board's top-brass can breathe easy and after a two year gap, IPL is set to be held in India in its entirety with at least 25 percent capacity of crowd allowed in stadiums this season.

The number of games have been increased to 74 from 60 with the addition of new teams, extending the IPL window to over two months. All teams however will play 14 games each like in the past but will a longer tournament impact the intensity and quality of cricket, only time will tell.

How's weather going to play during opening game of CSK vs KKR of IPL 2022

Mumbai is usually hot during March every year and expect no respite from heat even on March 26 when the first match of IPL 2022 takes place.

The evening, when the match begins, will see no rain as well, making it an uninterrupted game. It will be hazy, warm and humid in Mumbai in the evening time though, making it hard for players in the middle.