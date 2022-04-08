Defending champions Chennai Super Kings haven’t had the best of starts in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. Three games have resulted in three losses for new CSK captain as they head into their fourth match against bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday (April 9) in an afternoon match.

Although CSK have had a rough start so far, former MS Dhoni is having a comparatively healthy season till date. Dhoni has scored 89 runs in three matches, including two not-outs and a half-century, and a strike-rate above 123.

Dhoni has a simple message to the faltering CSK side according to a team insider quoted by Indian Express newspaper. Dhoni has told the team to stick to the process and following that, results will take care of themselves, according to the newspaper.

‘Thala’ Dhoni also had a few encouraging words for Ruturaj Gaikwad, telling him to continue with his natural game without thinking too much about a slow start. The young opener, the Orange Cap holder last season, has scored two runs in three games this term but CSK back him to come good.

Also according to a CSK insider, the helicopter shot is not something that Dhoni practises a great deal at the nets. It comes naturally to him but the wicketkeeper-batter has been putting in extra hours at the nets this season.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ravindra Jadeja is set achieve a major IPL milestone – play his 150th game in the lucrative tournament for the franchise – when his side takes on SunRisers Hyderabad at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.

Only two CSK cricketers – former skipper Dhoni (217 matches) and Suresh Raina (200 matches) – have accomplished the feat for the four-time IPL champions. Jadeja’s stint with CSK started in 2012 and the all-rounder has grown from a talented player to a senior statesman during his decade-long stay.

Jadeja is the third-highest wicket-taker for CSK, having scalped 110 wickets in 149 matches. With the willow, the left-handed batter has amassed 1,523 runs for the Chennai team. He has played several glittering knocks from the time he announced his arrival in 2012, scoring a rollicking 48 off 29 balls in just his second match for CSK, against Deccan Chargers. That cameo helped Chennai win by 74 runs.

Fast forward nine years to 2021, and CSK still look to Jadeja to come up with a special performance that will guide the team to victory. Last year Jadeja blasted a 28-ball unbeaten 62 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore which helped the ‘Men in Yellow’ win by 69 runs. In that match, Jadeja took Harshal Patel for 36 runs in a single over.

(with IANS inputs)