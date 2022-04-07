DC captain Rishabh Pant is very close to MS Dhoni. Since the day he made his debut for India, Pant has been learning skills of the trade from the former India captain.

Many saw Pant as an able successor of Dhoni and to some extent he has proved to be the one as well. However, there is still a lot of work to be done to fill in the boots completely.

In an interview to The Week, Pant shared how close he is not only Dhoni but also his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva.

"Mahi bhai is like family. Our relationship is very good. I have learnt a lot of things from him in my cricketing journey. He always says [that I should] focus on processes and the controllable. That has really helped me. You take out the extra things from your mind. His family, too, is great. Sakshi bhabhi, [daughter] Ziva, uncle, aunty; they are such a loving family. I love spending time with him," Pant said.

Pant's next challenge is to prove his worth as a leader of the side. He failed to take Delhi to the title last time he led the Capitals but this year, he is aiming to make it happen.

DC have never a IPL trophy and Pant has an added responsibility to take the side to that elusive title win in IPL 2022.