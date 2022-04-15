हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Natasa attends GT training session to catch husband Hardik Pandya in action

Gujarat Titans are currently at the top of IPL 2022 points table and most of the success that has come their way has to do with their captain Hardik Pandya. 

IPL 2022: Natasa attends GT training session to catch husband Hardik Pandya in action
Source: Twitter

Gujarat Titans are currently at the top of IPL 2022 points table and most of the success that has come their way has to do with their captain Hardik Pandya. 

Hardik has led this team superbly and it is showing in the results. Out of five matches, GT have lost only one game when they lost to SRH. 

It seems the ladyluck is rubbing on the GT captain as his wife Natasa has been attending all the Titans matches in Mumbai and Pune. 

She is part of the IPL 2022 bubble to be with hubby Hardik with their kid Agastya. 

The season is long and a time with family always helps. 

Natasa can be seen cheering not only for her husband but other GT players as well when they score big, or take a wicket. Her gestures and expressions are priceless whenever GT does well on the field. 

GT play their next match vs CSK and ahead of the contest, the team is working hard to sharpen their skills in the nets. 

Natasa, like a supportive partner, also attends these sessions. 

She was there when the GT team trained at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai ahead of the CSK contest.

Gujarat Titans will meet CSK on April 17 at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune.    

 

