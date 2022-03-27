हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

IPL 2022: New 'mystery girl' spotted during CSK vs KKR match, Netizens troll cameraman

The opening match of IPL 2022 between CSK and KKR did not see an exciting finish as Shreyas Iyer-led side achieved the target with more than an over remaining. 

Source: Twitter

Still there was a surprising element in the game with the likes of MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane and Umesh Yadav shining with bat and ball. 

Fans were excited to welcome Dhoni back to IPL and he did not disappoint with a blazing fifty vs KKR. 

He started off shakily as he was playing after a long time but once he got his eye in, there was no stopping him. 

Apart from Dhoni, there was one more talking-point that took place during CSK vs KKR match at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai and it is a completely non-cricket thing. 

It was a mystery girl who was spotted at the stadium during the game. 

The cameraman spotted the girl and she was quickly trending on social media websites, including Twitter. 

Some Netizens trolled the cameraman for sighting mystery girls and helping them trend.

Here are some funny reacts:

 

