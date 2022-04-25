Chennai Super Kings would look for inspiration from the talismanic Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again while eyeing improvement on multiple fronts when they take on Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (April 25). CSK have won two out of their seven matches so far while Punjab Kings are a touch better with three victories from seven outings.

While PBKS are placed eighth, CSK occupy the penultimate slot in the IPL points table. Defending champions CSK have faltered in all departments this season. They haven’t played the cricket they are known for under skipper Ravindra Jadeja, who has not been able to lead from the front.

However, they will enter their next match on the back of confidence due to their three-wicket win against bottom-placed Mumbai Indians courtesy Dhoni, who yet again proved he is the best finisher in the business. The wicketkeeper-batter turned back the clock to script a memorable three-wicket victory, following a heart-stopping finish that saw him hit a six and two fours in the final over to finish the game.

Meanwhile, it is being speculated that star all-rounder Moeen Ali will return to CSK's playing XI for the match against PBKS after he was benched in the last match to make way for Mitchel Santner.

Notably, Moeen has been below par for CSK this year as he has scored just 87 Runs in 5 matches this year for the defending champions.

On the other hand, Santner has played two games this season. He has picked two wicket but his economy rate of 6.71 has been very good.

However, CSK also tried Santner at No. 3 in their last match but the experiment failed. Now to strengthen batting Moeen Ali is likely to be included in playing XI again.

Also, CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is in terrible form having scored just 108 runs in 7 matches at an average of 15.43. However, he is unlikely to be replaced as CSK are short of experienced openers currently as New Zealand batter Devon Conway is also absent due to his wedding ceremonies.

On the other hand, Punjab will be smarting from the nine wicket loss to Delhi Capitals. Punjab batting unit has been plagued by inconsistency all season. While they boast of power-hitters like Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livinstone, and Shah Rukh Khan, consistency is something they would aim for.

PBKS are likely to remain unchanged.

PBKS vs CSK Predicted Playing XI

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner/Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary