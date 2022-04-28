Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders will look to get back to winning ways against Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals in the 41st match of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium Mumbai. Two-time champions KKR are on a four-match losing streak with defeats against Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and DC. While on the other hand, Delhi are one of the most inconsistent sides in the league. They have registered two wins in the last five games.

A look at the Points Table after Match 40 of #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/juewWJPnN7 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 27, 2022

Both the teams are almost on the brink of a do-or-die situation. After eight games KKR are ranked eighth in the points table while DC are one place above them at number seven. KKR and DC have won just three games in the season so far.

Here is what KKR and DC need to qualify for the playoffs.

What KKR need to qualify for playoffs?

Shreyas Iyer's team has played one more game than Delhi and thus the scenario is a bit difficult for them. KKR need to win five out of their last six games in order to reach the magic figure of 16. Their net run rate is not negative but yet they will have to boost it in the remaining games in order to help promote their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

What DC need to qualify for playoffs?

With seven matches in hand, DC need to win at least five more games to secure their place in the final four. DC's net run rate is 0.715 which give them a slight advantage as PBKS and RCB have NRR in negative while LSG's NRR is less than of DC's. DC has a bright chance of playing playoffs, however, they will have to bring their A-game to the table in the remaining season.

Both team squads

Kolkata Knight Riders Shreyas Iyer (captain), Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson.

Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.