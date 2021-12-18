IPL 2022: R Ashwin wants to come back to CSK? Here's what spinner has to say

India spinner R Ashwin started off his IPL journey with the Chennai Super Kings before he was let off by the franchise. Ashwin could not find a place in the team when the franchise made its way back into the IPL.

Ashwin went on to play for Kings XI Punjab, who were later renamed as Punjab Kings. He, in fact, led them for two seasons before getting traded to Delhi Capitals.

This year, before the mega auctions, DC let him go as well. That means Ashwin will be up for grabs in the mega auction again in 2022.

On his YouTube channel, Ashwin spoke at length about CSK and whether he wants to go back to his home franchise.

He said, "CSK is a franchise close to my heart, for me, CSK is like a school. That is where I joined Pre KG, LKG, UKG, primary school, then I did my middle school, and then starting high school and completing 10th standard board exams, I moved to a different school. I did my 11th and 12th a couple of, a couple of years, outside. Then I did a couple of years of Junior College. But after completing everything, obviously one has to come home right? So even I would love to come back home, but it all depends on the auction dynamics."

However, he added that auctions dynamics will play a big role to ascertain which player goes where.

He said, "But I understand the fact that the auction dynamics is a different ball game. There are 10 teams, coming up with 10 different strategies. They will all think differently. We don't know which team's core playing XI we will fit into. So let's see what happens at the auction. But as a professional, wherever I go, the mindset is simple, any franchise is trusting you and spending so much money to avail your services, for them I'd give my entire life and put in all efforts and not let them down."