हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: RCB batter Rajat Patidar makes BIG statement on his 'idol' Virat Kohli

Rajat Patidar had joined RCB as a replacement for Luvnith Sisodia. He played a total of 8 matches and scored 333 runs, at a strike rate of 152.75. 

IPL 2022: RCB batter Rajat Patidar makes BIG statement on his &#039;idol&#039; Virat Kohli
File image (Source: Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Rajat Patidar expressed gratitude towards his former skipper Virat Kohli and called him his 'idol'.

RCB's stint in IPL 2022 came to end after they lost in the Qualifier 2 match against Rajasthan Royals at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Taking to his Twitter, Patidar posted a picture with Kohli and wrote, "No feeling more special than learning from your idol. Grateful."

Patidar had joined RCB as a replacement for Luvnith Sisodia. He played a total of 8 matches and scored 333 runs, at a strike rate of 152.75. He also smashed 112 runs in the Eliminator match against Lucknow Super Giants and became the first uncapped player to score a century in the playoffs.

On Sunday, Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will be squaring off with each other in the summit clash of IPL 2022 at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022RCBRajat PatidarVirat Kohli
Next
Story

He learnt a lot from MS Dhoni: Sunil Gavaskar credits CSK skipper for Hardik Pandya's impressive captaincy

Must Watch

PT4M3S

Videography of Gyanvapi survey should be made public, demands Hindu side