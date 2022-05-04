Chennai Super Kings are all set to lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the match no.49 of the IPL 2022 on Wednesday (May 4). It will be a battle between CSK's fragile bowling and RCB's struggling batting line-up

In cricket, when two strong and equally performing teams have a match-up, it promises a great contest but when two sides with specific weak-links are pitted against each other it makes the contest all the more exhilarating.

Interestingly, Dhoni returned as the captain of the CSK in the last game, and the results were at the display as the defending champions defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad to register their only third win of the tournament.

Notably, CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo missed the last game due to an injury and it is not yet known if he is fit again to play against RCB.

However, if fit, Bravo can replace South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorious in the squad.

Also, CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube was dropped in the last game. However, he is expected to get back into the side for the upcoming fixture. He has slammed 247 runs off eight games, including a highest score of 95*, which came against RCB.

On the other hand, RCB are likely to remain unchanged.

RCB vs CSK Probable Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana