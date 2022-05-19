Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 67 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Both teams are undefeated at this venue hosting its 19th match of the ongoing tournament. The last time these two teams met each other at the Brabourne Stadium, it was on April 30 when Gujarat outclassed Bangalore by six wickets.

Meanwhile, a bizarre incident took place during the 10th over of the match, which was being bowled by RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. On the last delivery of the over, Hardik swung so hard that the bat slipped off his hands and went up in the air before landing near the square-leg umpire.

The incident not only left everyone on the field stunned but Hardik's wife Natasa Stankovic, who is sitting in stands, was shocked to see Pandya's bat flying in the air as she murmured, 'what just happened'. Here's the video of the incident:

Talking about the match, Gujarat Titans were at 122/3 after 16 overs as the RCB bowlers kept a check on the flow of runs through tight bowling.

Josh Hazlewood gave a big blow to GT as he dismissed star batter Shubman Gill when he barely scored a run. Glenn Maxwell gave another blow as he removed Matthew Wade with GT at 38. GT lost the third wicket at 62 as Wriddhiman Saha was sent to the pavilion.

However, Hardik and David Miller are playing sensibly and hitting boundaries at regular intervals to put the pressure off Gujarat Titans, who are the first side to qualify for the playoffs this season. For Royal Challengers, this is a must-win match to keep alive their chances of making it to the playoffs.

Newcomers GT have had a dream start in the maiden IPL season and are on the top spot with 20 points from 13 games