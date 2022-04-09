RCB continued their winning run in IPL 2022 as they beat Mi by 7 wickets on Saturday.

Anuj Rawat smashed a fifty while Virat Kohli played a good hand of 48 to take the side to the win.

RCB are now third spot with 3 wins in 4 games while MI slip to 9th in the table.

As soon as MI lost the match, their upset fans started reacting and some of the reactions were actually very angry, while some took humorous digs at the five-time champions.

Congratulations to @mipaltan for losing in 4th consecutive matches! Congratulations to @RCBTweets for defeating us! We are dumb and match fixer!

#RCBvMI — News Alert by Sangkriti Majumder (@SangkritiMajum1) April 9, 2022

@mipaltan No Bumrah No Rohit No Ishan No pollard weste players — S. Sankar (@SSankar14954886) April 9, 2022

Nahi aur kitna wait kare ek match win hone ke liye — Nikitha Mulay (@Nikitha13480529) April 9, 2022