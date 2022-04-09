हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MI vs RCB IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma's MI massively trolled after losing 4th consecutive match in tournament

RCB continued their winning run in IPL 2022 as they beat Mi by 7 wickets on Saturday. 

IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma&#039;s MI massively trolled after losing 4th consecutive match in tournament
Source: Twitter

Anuj Rawat smashed a fifty while Virat Kohli played a good hand of 48 to take the side to the win. 

Anuj Rawat smashed a fifty while Virat Kohli played a good hand of 48 to take the side to the win. 

RCB are now third spot with 3 wins in 4 games while MI slip to 9th in the table. 

As soon as MI lost the match, their upset fans started reacting and some of the reactions were actually very angry, while some took humorous digs at the five-time champions.   

Tags:
MI vs RCB IPL 2022RCB vs MI IPL 2022Virat KohliRohit SharmaDewald Brevis
