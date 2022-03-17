IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma's MI wins hearts with special holi gift to other 9 franchises - check here

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) are five-time IPL champions for sure but they are also one of the most-followed franchises in the league.

On Thursday (March 17), MI won the hearts of their fans and as well as those of other 9 franchises, when they sent a lovely gift to them.

Mumbai Indians have put billboards all across the city to welcome the franchises to the city.

IPL 2022 will be played in Mumbai and Pune, with large number of games assigned to Mumbai's three stadiums - Wankhede, DY Patil and Brabourne (CCI).

As a good gesture and to welcome all the nine franchises to Mumbai, the Rohit Sharma-led side has done this lovely act.

"A dash of yellow to ‘Welcome Chennai Super Kings – Whistle Podu Dil Khol Ke,’, while Kolkata Knight Riders are welcomed to the city with their iconic ‘Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Dil Khol Ke slogan. The #WelcomeDilKholKe billboards, customised to each of the visiting teams, have been set up across key locations in the city, uses a creative rendition to bring alive the spirit of sports, excitement and affection.," said a MI press release.

These warm heartful messages are greeting players, officials and the fans of each of these franchises representing different parts of the country as they set base across Mumbai for the Indian Premier League, 2022. There is anticipation in the air, as fans, too look forward to return with fervor into the stadium to support their teams.

One Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, "The billboards installed across the city captures the creative expressions of the spirit of Mumbai – the city of dreams which welcomes every individual to its land of opportunity. We, Mumbai Indians are a reflection of the city, its ethos and this campaign is a tribute to the warmth of the people of Mumbai in welcoming all the franchises of our IPL family.

"With IPL back in India and in Mumbai, Mumbai Indians look forward to welcoming its loyal blue & gold Paltan back to the stadiums. We take pride in having one of the most passionate fan army – the Paltan who have backed the team for a decade and more with their unrelenting energy and enthusiasm."