MS Dhoni is 41 but the Chennai Super Kings captain is still hitting the ball hard and long in IPL 2022.

He may have scored just 163 runs in 11 games but his impact has been immense in whatever little time he has been there at the crease. What's more important than the runs is the strike rate which is touching 140.

If former Pakistan Shoaib Akhtar is to be believed, Dhoni still has one IPL season left in him.

"He is MS Dhoni. Can't really predict what he does. He can do any odd stuff. He is known for doing that. He’s a great guy. We all love him and respect him. Personally, though, I reckon he will play another season before he calls it a day. Or again, he might be part of the management," he said to Sportskeeda.

"Franchises need to stay looking beyond players like Dhoni and Kohli. Of course, there is the star factor and emotional bonding with the two big names. But this is a cruel world. Teams need to look ahead and explore options," said the Rawalpindi Express.

In CSK's last IPL 2022 game vs Delhi Capitals, Dhoni faced just 8 balls and smashed 21 runs, including 1 four and 2 sixes.

CSK are currently placed at 8th in the points table with 4 wins from 11 games and they are still in hunt for the playoffs, even if their chances are very, very slim.