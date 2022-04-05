IPL 2022: Shoaib Akhtar takes a dig at RCB captain Faf du Plessis, says THIS

Faf Du Plessis was announced as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the IPL 2022 after Virat Kohli decided to step as the leader. While many have deemed the move a great one for the franchise, who are to win the IPL trophy, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar made a big comment on Du Plessis' leadership qualities.

Akhtar, who is known for not mincing his words, said that he is not a fan of Du Plessis's captaincy and that it is difficult to say how far RCB will go under the captaincy of the South African veteran.

"Virat has given up the captaincy and Du Plessis is now the captain of the team. So he will captain in his own way. I am not a big fan of du Plessis as I haven't seen anything special under his captaincy," Akhtar said in a YouTube video for Sportskeeda.

Terming Virat as an unlucky captain, Akhtar said Kohli's successor has a lot to prove.

"Virat has been a very unfortunate captain. For both India and RCB, he gave his best but it didn't work out. After this, Faf now has a lot to prove. Often he is not that sharp during his captaincy. He has been given the responsibility of captaining a huge franchise, so let's see if he will be able to change its fortunes," Akhtar said.

"Du Plessis has played cricket for Chennai Super Kings for a very long time. They have a deep understanding of how things work. However, I don't know how far Faf can go from here. If he does, salute to him, but I have concerns," he added.

Notably, Du Plessis was roped in by RCB for a sum of Rs 7 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction in February this year.

Talking about RCB, then the franchise lost their IPL 2022 opener against Punjab Kings by five wickets. However, they bounced back to beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by three wickets in a thrilling low-scoring encounter.