IPL 2022 mega auction

IPL 2022: Simon Katich quits Sunrisers Hyderabad coaching job after mega auction, here's WHY

For the upcoming IPL season, former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody would be coaching the franchise and he had brought Simon Katich on board as the assistant coach.

Former Australia batter Simon Katich (right) was part of Sunrisers Hyderabad coaching staff at the IPL 2022 mega auction. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Former Australia batter Simon Katich has quit the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Sunrisers Hyderabad coaching job just weeks before the tournament starts. As per a report in ‘The Australian’, Katich decided to walk out after a disagreement on how the team was being managed and he also felt that the franchise disregarded the pre-auction plans.

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad was involved in a major controversy after they sacked David Warner as captain last season and then the batter was even ousted from the playing XI. Since the last season, Trevor Bayliss and Brad Haddin have also departed as coaches.

In a social media video posted by Sunrisers Hyderabad after the conclusion of the IPL auction, Katich had featured explaining why the franchise went for South African internationals Aiden Markram and Marco Jansen.

Kane Williamson will be leading the side in IPL 2022. In the mega auction held last week, Sunrisers Hyderabad picked up the likes of Aiden Markram and Marco Jansen.

SRH CEO Kaviya Maran has become an internet sensation at the ongoing IPL 2022 Mega Auction.  She is being hailed on Twitter for not just being beautiful but also having brains to pick a strong side for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Some fans joked on social media that Katich had joined SRH to sit next to Kaviya during the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for IPL 2022: Kane Williamson, Umran Malik, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

(with ANI inputs)

