हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: 'Simon Katich joined SRH just for Kaviya Maran', Twitter cannot stop praising Sunrisers CEO

SRH CEO has become an internet sensation at the ongoing IPL 2022 Mega Auction. 

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: &#039;Simon Katich joined SRH just for Kaviya Maran&#039;, Twitter cannot stop praising Sunrisers CEO
Source: Twitter

SRH CEO has become an internet sensation at the ongoing IPL 2022 Mega Auction. 

She is being hailed on Twitter for not just being beautiful but also having brains to pick a strong side for Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

Kaviya has been busy fighting with other franchises for bids. 

Alongwith praise some internet users are joking how SRH coaches are enjoying sitting alongside Kaviya. 

She is the daughter of businessman Kalanithi Maran, who is the found of SUN TV group. The same group owns the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise. When she first featured at the IPL auction some years back, she was called the 'mystery girl' as not many knew about her. Last year, the SunRisers Hyderabad CEO Kaviya Maran was targeted by fans who were heartbroken after Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals crushed SRH by eight wickets to go on top of the points table on Wednesday.

Here's all reactions: 

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022IPL 2022 mega auctionIPLSunrisers HyderabadSRH
Next
Story

IPL 2022 mega auction: 'Injured' Jofra Archer bought for Rs 8 crore by Mumbai Indians

Must Watch

PT8M27S

IPL Auction 2022: Livingstone of England is the most expensive foreign player