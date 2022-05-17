हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Sourav Ganguly makes BIG statement on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's form ahead of T20 World Cup selection

In the ongoing IPL 2022, Virat Kohli has scored 236 runs in 13 matches for RCB so far with an average of just 19.67 (his worst in IPL since 2008). On the other hand, Rohit Sharma has 218 runs in 12 games MI.

IPL 2022: Sourav Ganguly makes BIG statement on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli&#039;s form ahead of T20 World Cup selection
Source: Twitter

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who are former and current skipper of the Indian team respectively, are going through a rough patch of their careers in the year 2022. Undoubtedly, Kohli and Rohit are huge assets for the Men in Blue and their current form has created some sort of panic among the fans of Indian cricket ahead of the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Australia this year.

In the ongoing IPL 2022, Virat Kohli has scored 236 runs in 13 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) so far with an average of just 19.67 (his worst in IPL since 2008). On the other hand, Rohit Sharma has 218 runs in 12 games for Mumbai Indians, who are already out of the IPL 2022 playoffs race.

The T20 World Cup will be played in Australia 6 months from now. Notably, MI and India skipper Rohit has failed to register a single half-century in the IPL 2022 till now and Kohli has registered just one. Speaking on their form, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly gave his view on the veteran batters failing to get runs as per their standards.

What does Ganguly feel about Rohit and Kohli's recent form?

"I'm not worried at all about the form of Rohit or Virat. They are too good...real big players. The World Cup is far away and I am quite confident that they will be in top shape much before the tournament," Ganguly told Mid-day in an interview.

Notably, MI are already out of the IPL and RCB still have some hope alive. However, Virat and Rohit both will look to focus on India's upcoming series and get their mojo back before the T20 World Cup 2022.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Sourav GangulyRohit SharmaVirat KohliRCBMIT20 World Cup 2022Team India
Next
Story

MI vs SRH IPL 2022 Live updates: SRH lose Abhishek Sharma early

Must Watch

PT10M49S

Gyanvapi Masjid Case: Demand to demolish the door of Wazu Khana