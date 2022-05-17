Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who are former and current skipper of the Indian team respectively, are going through a rough patch of their careers in the year 2022. Undoubtedly, Kohli and Rohit are huge assets for the Men in Blue and their current form has created some sort of panic among the fans of Indian cricket ahead of the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Australia this year.

In the ongoing IPL 2022, Virat Kohli has scored 236 runs in 13 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) so far with an average of just 19.67 (his worst in IPL since 2008). On the other hand, Rohit Sharma has 218 runs in 12 games for Mumbai Indians, who are already out of the IPL 2022 playoffs race.

The T20 World Cup will be played in Australia 6 months from now. Notably, MI and India skipper Rohit has failed to register a single half-century in the IPL 2022 till now and Kohli has registered just one. Speaking on their form, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly gave his view on the veteran batters failing to get runs as per their standards.

Most 400+ runs in a season in IPL: Raina - 9

Warner - 8

Kohli - 8

Dhawan - 8

Rohit - 7 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 11, 2022

What does Ganguly feel about Rohit and Kohli's recent form?

"I'm not worried at all about the form of Rohit or Virat. They are too good...real big players. The World Cup is far away and I am quite confident that they will be in top shape much before the tournament," Ganguly told Mid-day in an interview.

Notably, MI are already out of the IPL and RCB still have some hope alive. However, Virat and Rohit both will look to focus on India's upcoming series and get their mojo back before the T20 World Cup 2022.