IPL 2022: Sourav Ganguly REVEALS venues for group stage matches

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday (February 3) confirmed that the India Premier League (IPL) 2022 is set to be completely hosted in India ‘unless the COVID-19 hits the roof’.

The IPL 2022 will see at least 74 league games with two new teams – Lucknow Super Giants and Ahmedabad -- joining the fray to take the total number to 10 teams in the T20 league.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Sportstar, Ganguly revealed that Mumbai and Pune will host the league stage matches of the IPL 2022, while the venue for knockout games will be decided later.

“It (IPL 2022) will be held in India this year, until and unless the COVID-19 hits the roof. So far, it has been decided that the IPL will be played in India. As far as venues are concerned, we are looking at hosting the matches in Maharashtra - Mumbai and Pune. We will then take a call on the venue for the knockout stages,” Ganguly said.

Notably, there are three stadiums available in Mumbai – Wankhede, DY Patil and the CCI, Brabourne. Also, there is one stadium available in Pune.

With four stadiums, BCCI can have multiple games simultaneously, a prerequisite for league stages.

NEWS: IPL 2022 Player Auction list announced The Player Auction list is out with a total of 590 cricketers set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction which will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13, 2022. More Details https://t.co/z09GQJoJhW pic.twitter.com/02Miv7fdDJ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 1, 2022

On the other hand, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad may host the play-offs, a Times of India report stated.

The report also stated that they are planning to allow at least a 25 percent capacity crowd in the stadiums provided that the COVID-19 situation stays the same.

It is worth mentioning that the IPL 2022 will be a two-month-long affair which is set to begin in the last week of March and will go on until May end as confirmed by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah last month.