Chennai Super Kings have a mountain to climb when it comes to qualifying for the IPL 2022 playoffs. The four-time champions have won only 3 games in 9 matches and are behind by some distance in the playoffs race.

MS Dhoni's return to captaincy was a sweet one as he won the first game as skipper this season as CSK beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs in their last encounter.

After a three-day gap, the Men in Yellow return to play their 10th contest vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at MCA, Pune.

Qualifying from this position is tough but former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar feels that CSK are a franchise who know how to make a comeback.

"They have a lot of catching up to do but they are a team that knows how to make a comeback. But they need to turn it around quickly."

"We saw what happened with KKR last year. When the tournament was being held in India, KKR were nowhere in the picture but in the UAE they won just about everything and went into the finals. So things can turn around in a jiffy in this tournament," he added.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif opined that this week is going to be an interesting one.

"No team can afford to take the others lightly. Any team is capable of beating anyone. Each team will try their best to get those two crucial points. It`s time for the big players to show their mettle and take their team forward," Kaif said.