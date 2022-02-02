IPL 2022: Virat Kohli REVEALS Anushka Sharma’s ‘special connection’ with RCB ahead of auction

Ahead of the upcoming IPL 2022 auction, former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli revealed his wife Anushka Sharma has a ‘special connection’ with the city of Bengaluru due to which she is extremely content with the batter’s association with the RCB.

Speaking on the RCB Podcast, Kohli said, "She’s (Anushka Sharma) a Bangalore girl. She’s grown up there. She’s spent way more time than I have in Bangalore, not many people know this. And she has a special connection with the city already. So obviously she feels very happy that I am playing for RCB and my commitment is always going to be for this franchise and for this city.”

Kohli also opened up on how Anushka feels low when RCB does not do well and how things came together beautifully in the ‘most perfect’ manner when he was signed up for RCB.

The RCB Podcast powered by Kotak Mahindra Bank:

“She obviously can feel the sadness when we don’t do well as well. And as I said, there’s a special connect with Bangalore already so for her it was just things coming together in the most perfect manner that I happened to play in the city and she gets to go back to Bangalore and relive her special memories of growing up there. And she absolutely loves it."

Notably, Kohli has been associated with RCB since the inception of IPL in 2008. The star batter has been retained by the franchise for IPL 2022 for Rs 15 crore. However, Kohli will not lead the side this time as he retired from the RCB captaincy after the conclusion of IPL 2021.