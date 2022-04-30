हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

WATCH: Anushka Sharma cheers for hubby Virat Kohli as he smashes fifty vs GT

There was no limit to Anushka Sharma's happiness when Virat Kohli reached his fifty

WATCH: Anushka Sharma cheers for hubby Virat Kohli as he smashes fifty vs GT
Source: Twitter

Virat Kohli stormed back to form in style as he smashed IPL 2022's first fifty after series of low scores.

His wife Anushka Sharma, who has been attending RCB matches this season in the stands, was spotted cheering for him. 

Kohli had been struggling for runs in IPL 2022 and against Gujarat Titans, he finally got to his first fifty of the season. 

With Virat reaching fifty, Anushka celebrated it more than him. Not just the fifty, she celebrated each run like it was a big milestone.

Virat has been struggling for runs but she has been there for him as a pillar of strength. 

Take a look at the pic:

Kohli will be a relieved man with this half-century as it had been a long time he had got a big score, not just in IPL but in international cricket.

It must be mentioned that despite the slump in form, Kohli has been doing his basics right and kept on doing the process right.

While many believed that Kohli will be back in form soon and that he is only one good knock away from a big knock, others felt that he should take a break.

Even former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri, who has worked with Virat for many years, believed that Kohli should take the plug out and go on a break midway through the IPL. But Kohli kept on workin on his game, not giving attention to the outside noise, to storm back in style vs Gujarat Titans.

