हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

Will Virat Kohli get dropped from India's T20 World Cup squad? Sourav Ganguly BREAKS his silence

Former RCB and India captain Virat Kohli is going through a lean patch in IPL 2022. 

Will Virat Kohli get dropped from India&#039;s T20 World Cup squad? BCCI president Sourav Ganguly BREAKS his silence
Source: Twitter

Former RCB and India captain Virat Kohli is going through a lean patch in IPL 2022

The star batter has scored only 128 runs in 9 matches at an average of 16. 

Never before have we seen Virat struggling like this in any level of cricket. The last time Virat went through a lean phase in international cricket was in 2014 when he struggled to get runs in England during the Test series. But later that year, he struck gold again with two centuries in Australia. 

Will Virat be able to overcome the demons and be the great batter he once was again?

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly feels so. He also says that not just Kohli but Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who is also not among runs in IPL 2022, will hit the right buttons soon. 

"They are great players and I am sure they will get back in form. I hope they start scoring runs soon. I don’t know what is going on in Virat Kohli’s head but I am sure he will regain his form and get some good runs. He is a great player," said Ganguly to News 18. 

On the fear of Covid-19 entering the bio-bubbles again and disrupting the league, Ganguly said, "If the Covid cases do not rise in the country, bio-bubbles may not be required after the IPL. But, we will have to wait and watch for how long will they will be able to play in one place. Covid is here to stay – it will be around for another 10 years, so we have to live with it. [As for BCCI handling the situation if the need arises], let’s see what can be done."

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketSourav GangulyVirat KohliBCCI
Next
Story

Virat Kohli is not...: Laxman Sivaramakrishnan makes a big statement on RCB batter's poor form in IPL 2022

Must Watch

PT3M50S

There was a stir in Jhajjar, Haryana at midnight. people having trouble in breathing