Former RCB and India captain Virat Kohli is going through a lean patch in IPL 2022.

The star batter has scored only 128 runs in 9 matches at an average of 16.

Never before have we seen Virat struggling like this in any level of cricket. The last time Virat went through a lean phase in international cricket was in 2014 when he struggled to get runs in England during the Test series. But later that year, he struck gold again with two centuries in Australia.

Will Virat be able to overcome the demons and be the great batter he once was again?

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly feels so. He also says that not just Kohli but Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who is also not among runs in IPL 2022, will hit the right buttons soon.

"They are great players and I am sure they will get back in form. I hope they start scoring runs soon. I don’t know what is going on in Virat Kohli’s head but I am sure he will regain his form and get some good runs. He is a great player," said Ganguly to News 18.

On the fear of Covid-19 entering the bio-bubbles again and disrupting the league, Ganguly said, "If the Covid cases do not rise in the country, bio-bubbles may not be required after the IPL. But, we will have to wait and watch for how long will they will be able to play in one place. Covid is here to stay – it will be around for another 10 years, so we have to live with it. [As for BCCI handling the situation if the need arises], let’s see what can be done."