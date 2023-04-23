CSK vs KKR Predicted Playing 11: No Ben Stokes In Chennai Lineup; Jason Roy Likely To Open For Kolkata

Crowd favourite MS Dhoni will be in action for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) tonight as visitors take on home team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in the evening game of Sunday double header. CSK are in a comfortable position with 4 wins from 6 games this season but they cannot take the foot off the accelerator as there are as many as five teams with eight points each in the standings. One bad step in the tournament and the chances for playoffs might get a beating.

Stokes available for CSK?

Ben Stokes, as reported by Cricbuzz, bowled in the nets on eve of the KKR vs CSK clash in Indian Premier League. Stokes had recovered in time even before CSK's last clash vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) but MS Dhoni did not make any changes to the winning combination. Knowing Dhoni, who does not believe in toying with the playing 11, is likely to stick to the same XI in this match too.

Dhoni is a big fan of Pathirana, who he feels, is the find of the tournament for Super Kings. "You need time to pick his action (Matheesha Pathirana). He has got variation, he has got good pace. We have seen with Malinga - someone who has an awkward action and who is very consistent with line and length - it's difficult to score off him. Definitely he has been a find," said MS Dhoni, CSK captain.

Jason Roy likely to feature in KKR Playing 11

After some solid batting performances at the start of the league, Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz has fizzled out in the tournament. It is highly likely that, to break the losing spree, KKR bring in explosive England opener in the lineup.

KKR vs CSK Probable Playing 11s

KKR Probable 11: Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer/Suyash Sharma, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

CSK Probable 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu/Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh