IPL 2023: David Warner To Lead Delhi Capitals? Rishabh Pant Gives Major Hint, Check Here

Australia's veteran batter David Warner is likely to lead the Delhi Capitals (DC) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. The absence of regular captain Rishabh Pant clearly makes way for Warner to lead the team. Pant met with a horrible car accident in December 2022 and is likely to miss the cricketing action in 2023 with several surgeries pending after a couple.

Warner is one of the leading run-getters in the cash-rich league. The left-hander has 5881 runs in 162 IPL matches with an average of 42.01 and a staggering strike rate of 140.69. He also has 55 IPL fifties and 4 hundreds in the competition to date. He also holds the experience as a captain of an IPL franchise - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) who defeated Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2016 by 8 runs in a high scoring finale.

In the latest update, Rishabh Pant comment's on Warner's latest post on his official Instagram can be seen as another hint that the Australian will lead the Delhi franchise in the upcoming season. (READ: IPL 2023: David Warner to Lead Delhi Capitals in Rishabh Pant's Absence; Axar Patel to be Named as Vice-Captain, says Report)

Checkout the post here

"Congratulations Boss," wrote Pant on David Warner's Instagram upload. The post had a picture of Warner wearing the Delhi Capitals jersey with a caption saying, "Verified

Our first game April 1, make sure you’re there to see us against LSG."

Delhi Capitals will take on KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 1 in their inaugural clash of the Indian Premier League 2023.

Delhi Capitals (DC) full squad for IPL 2023

David Warner, Manish Pandey, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Ishant Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Mustafizur Rahman, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Philip Salt.