IPL 2023: David Warner to Lead Delhi Capitals in Rishabh Pant's Absence; Axar Patel to be Named as Vice-Captain, says Report

Australian top-order batter David Warner will be captaining the Delhi Capitals (DC) team in Indian Premier League's 16th edition (IPL 2023), says a report. Warner will have spin-bowling Indian all-rounder Axar Patel as his deputy. DC captain Rishabh Pant will not be able to take part in IPL 2023 as he is still recovering from multiple injuries he sustained after a horrific car accident in December 2022. He may take at least 6 more months to become fully fit. DC, it seems, have now finalised Warner as the captain for IPL 2023.

"David will be our captain, and Axar Patel will be his deputy," a DC insider was quoted as saying on Cricbuzz. An official announcement is yet to be made from DC's end.

IPL captaincy is not new to Warner who earlier led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the league. He also took SRH to their maiden and only IPL title back in 2016. However, in 2020, midway through the season, the SRH management took away the captaincy from him to give it to Kane Williamson after two back-to-back poor seasons. Warner was not even played in all matches in 2021. Due to the feud between him and the management, Warner was not retained ahead of IPL 2022 Mega Auction. DC then bought him for Rs 6.25 crore to get him back. Warner had started his IPL career at Delhi. Back then the team was known as Delhi Daredevils.

Warner scored 432 runs in 12 games at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 150.52, with five fifties in IPL 2022. The Aussie opener is currently going through a rough patch and has also been ruled out of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to an injury. He has flown back home and is expected to get fit by the time IPL 2023 starts.

IPL 2023 kickstarts on March 31 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with defendng Champions Gujarat Titans taking on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.