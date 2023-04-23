IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya Sledges Brother Krunal Pandya During Lucknow Super Giants Vs Gujarat Titans Clash - Watch

The Pandya brothers were once again seen together on a cricket field as the Lucknow Super Giants faced Gujarat Titans in their IPL clash. The sibling rivalry between Hardik and Krunal Pandya was at display at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday. It all happened when Krunal Pandya walked out to bat during LSG's chase to join his captain KL Rahul in the middle. Hardik Pandya was seen saying some words to his brother when the left-hander came out to bat at number 3. Hardik was trying to get Krunal's attention but the elder brother did not entertain him.

Watch the video here:

"We were pulling our legs a bit. He told me before the game that I will go after you, I told him that the last time he went after me, I got him out so don't repeat the mistake," Krunal told the broadcasters.

Chasing a small target of 136, LSG were 105/1 after 14 overs. With just 31 needed from 36 balls, defending champions Gujarat Titans pulled off an impossible victory over the Lucknow Super Giants. GT bowlers were on song as only conceded 19 runs in the next five overs with a set KL Rahul batting in the middle.

Rahul speechless after loss

Rahul was stunned by the result and had no explanation for the defeat. "I don't know how it happened, but it has happened. I can't put a finger on where it went wrong, but we lost 2 points today, this is cricket. I thought we were brilliant with the ball, 135 was 10 runs under par, the bowling was exceptional, we started well with the bat, but these things happen, we'll have to take it on the chin," KL Rahul, LSG skipper, said after his team lost the match.

"But still a long way to go, 8 points off 7 games, we were on the wrong side of the result today. We were well ahead in the game and I wasn't really trying to bat deep, I still wanted to play my shots, take on the bowlers, but they bowled well in that 2-3 over period, by Noor and Jayant, we perhaps should have taken a few more chances with wickets in hand, they bowled decently, but I think we missed out on some boundary opportunities, the pressure got to us in the last 3-4 overs, we played well until then. They did bowl well though," he added.