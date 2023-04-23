Arjun Tendulkar vs Shubman Gill And Other Battles To Watch Out For In IPL 2023's 4th Week

IPL 2023 is entering its fourth week. There are some mouth-watering contests scheduled in the upcoming week. Some of the maqruee contests to take place in the enxt seven days are: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings among others. The tournament has already some amazing mini battles, including those between MS Dhoni and Mark Wood, Sandeep Sharma vs Ravindra Jadeja and Dhoni, Virat Kohli vs Jofra Archer among others. In this upcoming week, we will see many more key player battles. Take a look at some of them.

Arjun Tendulkar vs Shubman Gill

Arjun Tendulkar went for 31 in an over vs Punjab Kings but expect Rohit Sharma to not drop him from the playing 11. In the Mumbai vs Gujarat clash on April 25, Arjun is likely to have a go at star India batter Shubman Gill, who is in good touch at the moment. Sachin Tendulkar rates Gill very highly and it will be interesting to see how his son goes against the India opener. IPL 2023 has already seen some close finishes and epic battles. In this story, we underline five key player battles to watch out for in IPL 2023. Take a look below.

Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut for @mipaltan on Sunday as the legendary @sachin_rt watched his son from the confines of the dressing room ____



R Ashwin vs MS Dhoni

The master and his student will be up against each other in the RR vs CSK clash on April 27. Ashwin is a find of CSK and Dhoni. The offie learnt the tricks of the game from Dhoni who guided him from behind the stumps during his initial days at CSK. It will be great to see Dhoni take on spin challenge posed by Ashwin. Dhoni has liked the pace on his bat this season and most of his success has come against pace. It will be interesting to see how he goes against teams who are spin-heavy.

David Warner vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Warner vs SRH always attracts eyeballs. Warner was dropped as captain and player midway through the 2021 season. Both parted ways in 2022. Warner smashed a 58-ball 92 vs SRH in IPL 2022 and would be looking to prove a point again in IPL 2023 match on April 24.

Virat Kohli vs Varun Chakaravarthy

Virat has had issues against mystery spinners of late. Varun Chakaravarthy is in top form. In RCB vs KKR clash, Kohli vs Varun will be one exciting battle to watch out for. Expect Varun to come earlier than usual with Kohli on strike.

Arshdeep Singh vs KL Rahul

LSG captain KL Rahul will have his task cut out vs left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh. Rahul has had issues against the swinging ball from left arm pacers in the recent past. It will be fascinating to see how Rahul goes against Arshdeep in LSG vs PBKS clash on April 28.