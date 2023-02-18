IPL 2023: How to Watch Indian Premier League For Free in India? Read Details Here

IPL 2023: The biggest T20 cricket league is set to begin in March 2023 with tons of blockbuster clashes awaiting for the cricket fans. The Indian Premier League 2023 will have a total of 74 matches including 70 league games and 4 play-offs. In the previous edition of the IPL, Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Kings (LSG) made their debut in the Indian domestic league.

The 16th edition of India's premier T20 league will start on March 31. The first match will be played between IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, which means it will be Hardik Pandya vs MS Dhoni.

Ahead of the IPL 2023, Check all the live-telecast and Live-streaming details below:

Which channels to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on TV in India?

Star Sports Network will broadcast the IPL 2023 on their TV channels in India?

How to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 online for free?

Fans can watch the action-packed league for free through the Jio Cinema app and website.

After a gap of three years, Jaipur will host five league stage matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 in its iconic SMS stadium. As per the schedule announced on Friday, the first match at Jaipur will be played on April 19 between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow at 7.30 pm, the second match will be between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Kings on April 27 at 7.30 pm.

The third match at the SMS Stadium will be between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans on May 5 at 7.30. Rajasthan Royals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 7 and Rajasthan Royals play Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 15 in the fourth and fifth matches scheduled in Jaipur. (READ: IPL 2023 Schedule: 'El Clasico' CSK vs MI and Other Biggest Matches to Look out for - In Pics)

Hotel Association Jaipur president Gajendra Luniwal said, "Guests coming in Rajasthan will purchase garments, stones, gems, will visit tourist spots. So business worth Rs 500 crore will be coming."

"All classes of visitors come to watch these matches which give a direct boost to tourism and other businesses. As per estimates around 10,000 people visit Jaipur to watch these matches, So it`s sure that such business will get a big boost," he added.

It needs to be added here that during the Covid-19 pandemic, IPL matches were held in UAE in 2020 and 2021 while they were played in Mumbai and Pune in 2022. (With IANS inputs)