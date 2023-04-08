IPL 2023 MI vs CSK Predicted Playing 11: Will Arjun Tendulkar Finally Make Debut For Mumbai Indians?

The time has come for IPL 2023's 'El Clasico'. It is the biggest of all battles in the Indian Premier League as Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 12 of the season at the Wankhede stadium on Saturday evening. MI are five time champions while CSK have won four IPL titles. These two teams are the biggest rivals in this league. CSK and England all-rounder Moeen Ali likened this rivalry with that of Manchester United and Liverpool in the Premier League. MI vs CSK is famously called the 'El Clasico' of IPL. 'El Clasico' is the name given to the match between LaLiga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona FC.

Both Mumbai and Chenai have played some classics in the past. Whenever these two sides play each other, the viewership is the highest and the stadiums are fully packed. This Saturday evening will be no different.

MI probable 11 for CSK

All players in MI will be available for selection in the match. MI had a long break after they played their first game vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2. They lost that match but the week gap between the first and second game would have refreshed their mind and body. Kumar Kartikeya can be a good pick for the CSK game in place of Hrithik Shokeen. He impressed MI management last year by picking 5 wickets and 4 matches and bowled with precision. He can be used as an Impact Player as well.

MI fans also await the debut of Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun who has been travelling with the squad for 2 seasons now. Left-arm medium pacer Arshad Khan had gone for 28 runs in 2.2 overs while he picked one wicket in the debut match. Knowing Rohit, he likes to give the players a long run when he presents them with an opportunity. Arshad's place is the only spot for Arjun can take. Until unless Arshad has a disastrous few games, chances of Arjun playing are minimal.

MI Probable Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan

CSK probable 11 for CSK

CSK captain MS Dhoni is not much into the numbers and matchups. He believes in trusting the same set of players who are winning games for him. Expect him to stick to the same playing 11 for Mumbai Indians.

CSK Probable Playing 11: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar