IPL 2023 Points Table: After MS Dhoni's CSK Beat SRH, Take A Look At Standings

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered a dominant seven-wicket win over visitors Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at MA Chidambaram stadium on Friday night to strengthen their position in the IPL 2023 Points Table. This was the fourth win of the season for MS Dhoni-led side in 6 games. After winning the toss, Dhoni decided to bowl first keeping the dew factor in mind at Chepauk. His bowlers justified his decision to field as they restricted SRH to a mere 134 for 7 in 20 overs with Ravindra Jadeja shining with the ball. Jadeja picked 3 wickets for just 22 runs from his quota of four overs and was rightly adjudged as Player of the Match.

Poor effort from SRH batters

SRH's innings never got going as Dhoni had planned the overs of his bowlers brilliantly. He introduced Matheesha Pathirana quite late during the SRH innings. The slinging action of Pathirana helped a lot in the death overs as Hyderabad batters failed to make a connection against him. Abhishek Sharma top-scored for SRH with 26-ball 34 as the Orange Army fell short of the par score by some distance.

Gaikwad-Conway show at Chepauk

The opening batting pair of CSK - Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad - provided a solid start to the chase of 134 runs as they put on 87 for the first wicket. Umran Malik ran out Gaikwad for 35 but Conway continued batting beautifully to return with an unbeaten 77 off 57 deliveries. His innings included 12 fours and 1 six respectively. Ajinkya Rahane and Ambati Rayudu fell cheaply as they both got out after scoring just 9. Moeen Ali ensured there were no more hiccups as he and Conway guided CSK through with 7 wickets and 8 balls remaining in the innings.

IPL 2023 Points Table After CSK Beat SRH

After beating SRH, CSK have collected two points but there is no movement in the points table. They remain at the third spot as before. CSK have 8 points now in the league, same as Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants. These are the only three teams in the tournament with 8 points and what differentiates them is their Net Run Rate. The fourth team in the standings is Gujarat Titans. Take a look at the standings below.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis is still sitting at the top of the Orange Cap list at the end of the Match 29 of IPL 2023. He has scored 343 runs from 6 games.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap: The Purple Cap also belongs to a RCB player. Mohammed Siraj wears it currently with 12 wickets from 6 games.