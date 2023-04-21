CSK vs SRH: Jadeja Gets Angry As Klaasen Spoils Caught & Bowled Attempt - Watch

In a dramatic turn of events during the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2023, Ravindra Jadeja and Heinrich Klaasen were involved in a collision that left the former fuming. During the 14th over of the CSK vs SRH match, Jadeja almost caught a ball hit by Mayank Agarwal but collided with Klaasen, causing him to drop the catch. Jadeja was not happy with Klaasen's unintentional involvement, and the two players debated throughout the over. Despite Klaasen giving an explanation, Jadeja remained unconvinced, leading to the umpire intervening to calm the situation. The incident occurred because Klaasen stood in Jadeja's way when he was attempting to catch the ball.

Also Read: 'Definitely Some Fire In Kohli's Belly...,' Shane Watson Reacts To Kohli vs Ganguly Controversy

Nevertheless, both teams continued to play on, with the Chennai Super Kings ultimately emerging victorious. This incident serves as a reminder of the intense competition and high stakes of the IPL, where every move counts and even the slightest mistake can cost a team dearly.

Earlier, CSK won the toss and elected to bowl first "This pitch is 50-50 because it is slightly cloudy. There might be dew so it is always better to chase. All packed together on the points table, we need to do well and not look at the table at this moment. Combination-wise, we have been fortunate because we haven't had all players available. The headaches start later when everyone becomes available," CSK skipper MS Dhoni said at the toss.



SRH captain Aiden Markram said there will be the same 16 but since they are batting first here, there will be a change to the XI. "We had a good game against KKR batting first, so hopefully we can take a leaf out of that. I think we need to get the whole game good together, one skill is good and the other not as much, so we are working on it. If one of them is having a good night, they have to make it big," Markram said.



"We've got the same 16 from the MI game, but since we are batting first here, there will be a change to the XI," he added.



Playing XIs:



Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana



Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik