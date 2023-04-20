Highlights | CSK vs SRH, IPL 2023 Cricket Score & Updates: CSK Beat SRH By 7 Wickets
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Chennai beat Hyderabad by seven wickets to claim there fourth win of the season.
Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets then Devon Conway smashed a fifty to help their side win game by 7 wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 29 of IPL 2023. Ravindra Jadeja was the star with the ball as he took three wickets in the first innings. MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to field first. Dhoni said that he took the decision to chase as dew might play a role in the second innings. Chennai are coming into the contest on back of a superb win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) while SRH suffered a loss to Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last encounter. The Aiden Markram's team are currently placed at ninth spot in the points table and need a move on.
CSK are placed at third spot in the table but the fight to remain in the top four is becoming tighter as there are 5 teams in the standings with 6 points each. If CSK manage to win vs SRH by a big margin, they will have a chance to break into the top 2, eclipsing Lucknow Super Giants at the second spot. All eyes will be on Dhoni in this all-important clash while it will be interesting to see whether Moeen Ali raises his game vs Kaviya Maran-owned Hyderabad.
Towards the end, CSK may have felt slightly frustrated that they didn't finish the match sooner. However, Mayank Markande bowled a remarkable spell, continuing his excellent form with the ball. Despite Markande's efforts to delay the inevitable, the result was never really in doubt. CSK had it covered, thanks to the fantastic opening partnership of Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The two of them batted brilliantly together, putting on 87 runs for the first wicket. Unfortunately, Gaikwad was sent packing due to an unlucky runout. Nonetheless, Conway pushed on and reached a half-century, remaining unbeaten and leading his team to victory. It's clear that Conway and Gaikwad have been a brilliant opening combo for CSK.
CSK vs SRH LIVE IPL 2023: Markande Strike
Rayudu is bowled by Markande! The delivery was a stunning googly that dipped on Rayudu, causing him to reach out for the ball. Despite stretching forward, he failed to pick it, leaving a big gap between bat and pad for the ball to sneak through and knock over the top of off stump. Rayudu is out for 9 runs off 9 balls, including one four, with the wicket taken by Markande.
LIVE Score CSK 122/3 (17)
CSK vs SRH LIVE IPL 2023: CSK 2 Down
Rahane is caught by Markram off Markande's delivery! Markram manages to catch the ball on the second attempt at slip. Rahane misjudges the googly and steps out, attempting to flick it through the on-side, but it catches the leading edge and goes straight to slip. Although Markram drops the ball on the first attempt, the rebound falls nicely for him to complete the catch. Rahane is out for 9 runs off 10 balls, with the wicket taken by Markande.
LIVE Score CSK 111/2 (15)
CSK vs SRH LIVE IPL 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad Departs
Conway hits a cracking straight drive and Umran Malik gets a hand on the follow-through, causing Gaikwad to run out at the non-striker's end. What a stroke of bad luck! The ball was struck so beautifully by Conway, but Gaikwad had no chance to make it back after the deflection off Umran. Gaikwad is out (run out by Umran Malik) for 35 runs off 30 balls, including 2 fours.
LIVE Score CSK 87/1 (11)
CSK vs SRH LIVE IPL 2023: SRH in deep trouble
As the eighth over began, Mayank Markande took the ball in his hand, hoping to provide a breakthrough for Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, he could only manage to concede two runs off his first two deliveries. The CSK batters seemed determined to navigate the spin and managed to play a dot ball on the third delivery.
LIVE Score CSK 70/0 (8)
CSK vs SRH LIVE IPL 2023: Conway destroys SRH bowling
As Jansen stepped up to bowl the final over of the powerplay, he conceded only one run off the first ball. But then, Conway hit a boundary that narrowly avoided a fielder's reach, securing four runs for his team. Soon after, Conway hit another four, and to top it off, a lucky top-edge resulted in a six. The partnership between Conway and his teammate reached 50, a great achievement for both them and CSK. To make matters worse for the opposing team, another four followed, further reducing the target. The over ended with yet another boundary, leaving CSK with a score of 60/0 after six overs.
LIVE Score CSK 60/0 (6)
CSK vs SRH LIVE IPL 2023: CSK on top
After setting a below-par total the only way for SRH to get back in this game was to take wickets upfront. But with this opening partnership by Conway and Ruturaj, CSK are cruising towards another win, unless SRH pulls a rabbit out of the hat.
LIVE Score CSK 37/0 (5)
CSK vs SRH LIVE IPL 2023: Steady Start For CSK
Conway and Gaikwad gave CSK a decent start. Ruturaj is the one who is playing all the shots while Conway is playing the anchor role as of now.
LIVE Score CSK 17/0 (2)
CSK vs SRH LIVE IPL 2023: CSK on top after 1st innings
SRH's innings on a two-paced wicket saw them struggle to 134 with Abhishek Sharma's 34 and Brook's start being the only highlights. Jadeja's spin proved lethal and he took three wickets, supported by Theekshana, while Pathirana bamboozled SRH's lower order. CSK dominated with 4 for 62 in the 10 overs of spin. SRH's spinners will need to step up in the second innings to defend the target or risk being an easy win for CSK's batters.
LIVE Score SRH: 134-7 (20)
CSK vs SRH LIVE IPL 2023: SRH in deep trouble
Gaikwad takes a sharp catch to send Klaasen back to the pavilion. Pathirana delivers a length ball outside off, Klaasen moves back and drives it with good timing, but fails to keep it down. Gaikwad dives forward from cover to take a brilliant catch.
LIVE Score SRH: 116-6 (17.3)
CSK vs SRH LIVE IPL 2023: CSK Dominating SRH
Mayank is out stumped by MS Dhoni, giving Jadeja his third wicket of the match. The Sunrisers are struggling to keep up with the spin at the Chepauk. Mayank attempted to pre-emptively charge down the wicket, but Jadeja saw him coming and bowled a shorter length outside off. Mayank missed the ball, and Dhoni's quick reflexes did the rest, breaking the stumps in a flash.
LIVE Score SRH: 95-5 (13.5)
CSK vs SRH LIVE IPL 2023: CSK on top
Markram departs as Theekshana takes a crucial wicket. Markram attempted a slog but could only manage to edge the ball through to Dhoni behind the stumps. With the loss of Markram, Sunrisers Hyderabad were in a tight spot.
LIVE Score SRH: 90-4 (12.5)
CSK vs SRH LIVE IPL 2023: Jadeja Strikes Again
Jadeja strikes again! Tripathi is caught by Akash Singh as he attempts a sweep shot. Tripathi attempted the shot but ended up top-edging the ball towards short fine-leg, where Akash Singh made a comfortable catch. The CSK spin attack was proving to be a tough challenge for the opposition once again.
LIVE Score SRH: 84-3 (11.2)
CSK vs SRH LIVE IPL 2023: Jadeja Strikes
Abhishek Sharma departs as Jadeja strikes in his 2nd over. Sharma attempted a pull in front of square, but it was a short-of-length delivery that was almost a half-tracker. The ball landed high on Sharma's bat, and although it looked like it might fall short, Rahane had different plans.
LIVE Score SRH 71-2 (9.2)
CSK vs SRH LIVE IPL 2023: Abhishek And Rahul Steady SRH
After the wicket of Brook, Abhishek and Rahul steadied SRH's innings. Rahul is trying to dominate the spinners while Sharma on the other hand is playing the anchor role.
SRH 62-1 Overs 8
CSK vs SRH LIVE IPL 2023: Akash Singh Strikes
Ruturaj Gaikwad takes a sharp catch as Harry Brook departs, on the bowling of Akash Singh. This was a wide-length ball that Brook cut late and with force, resulting in the ball flying straight towards Gaikwad's position between the backward point and short third. Gaikwad completed a quick and clean catch, securing CSK's first wicket. Harry Brook scored 18 runs off 13 balls, including 3 fours.
CSK vs SRH LIVE IPL 2023: Steady Start By SRH
Abhishek Sharma is batting on 14 in 11 balls with the help of a boundary and a six. At the same time, Harry Brook is playing the ball cautiously. Dhoni will look to bring spinners in the powerplay as Brook has a low strike rate against spin.
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE: Playing 11s
Dhoni says CSK are going with the same combination in this match, so no place for Ben Stokes.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana
CSK vs SRH LIVE: Toss News
Chennai Super Kings win toss and Dhoni does not hesitate to bowl first. Playing 11s coming soon.
Chennai vs Hyderabad LIVE Updates: Playing 11s after toss
Ben Stokes is likely to play today. The star all-rounder has recovered from toe injury. He missed 3 games for CSK this season. Stokes was looking fine when he smashed bowlers in nets yesterday. He should find a place in the playing 11. Both teams will be announced as soon as the toss is done.
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE: Toss at 7 pm
MS Dhoni will be in action again tonight as CSK take on SRH at Chepauk. Expect a full house in tonight's game. The toss is at 7 pm IST. Match begins at 7.30 pm IST.
CSK vs SRH LIVE IPL 2023: Head to Head
Matches - 18
CSK - 13
SRH - 5
CSK vs SRH LIVE IPL 2023: Pitch Report
In the first two matches played in Chennai, the batting tracks have been favourable for the batsmen and have also provided ample assistance to the spinners. However, the fast bowlers have been quite expensive, and this pattern may persist in future games. The weather forecast indicates that it will be warm and humid.
CSK vs SRH LIVE IPL 2023: Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Ajinkya Rahane
In the IPL, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has dismissed Ajinkya Rahane six times in 103 deliveries while giving away only 90 runs.
CSK vs SRH LIVE IPL 2023: Tushar Deshpande's death bowling
While Tushar Deshpande has taken five wickets in the last five overs of this season, the second-highest by a fast bowler, his economy rate of 12.81 in this phase is the highest among bowlers who have bowled at least 30 balls.
CSK vs SRH LIVE IPL 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad vs SRH
Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored 235 runs against Sunrisers in the last two IPL seasons, with only Nitish Rana and Sanju Samson having more.
CSK vs SRH LIVE IPL 2023: All eyes on Mayank Agarwal
Mayank Agarwal has failed to score a half-century in more than 10 innings against any IPL team except CSK.
CSK vs SRH LIVE IPL 2023: Performance in last 5 games
Chennai Super Kings - WLWWL
Sunrisers Hyderabad - LWWLL
Chennai vs Hyderabad LIVE: Markram On SRH's Team Combinations
"I'm not 100% sure yet. Naturally, we just landed yesterday and we've just come to the field now. So we'll have a look at the pitch now and if it suggests it's going to spin then it would be silly not to try find another spinner that we can have at our disposal. So yeah, once we've assessed the conditions and also had a look at the previous games, we'll see which 11 or 12 we can select."
- Markram spoke on possibility of playing a third spinner vs CSK.
CSK vs SRH LIVE: Watch out for Rahane
Rahane is having a very good IPL. Since being dropped out of the Test squad, he has worked hard on his game. Rahane's aggression is proof that he prepped hard for IPL. His powerplay strike rate of 222.22 is actually the best among all batters (min. of 50 runs) in this IPL 2023.
CSK vs SRH LIVE Updates: Dhoni, Stokes will play today
It is true that Dhoni has had a knee trouble. But he is not going to miss games this season due to these issues. This could be his last IPL and he would not want to sit out until unless he is completely unfit. Stokes had toe issues and has recovered well. He had a good nets last night and is ready to take on the Hyderabad bowlers. If Stokes does not play, that call may have more to do with tactics and team combinations than his fitness/injury.
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE: Probable Playing 11s
CSK Probable XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali/Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C&WK), Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Singh
SRH Probable XI: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (C), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid/Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande
CSK vs SRH IPL 2023: Check full squad of both sides
Here are the full squad of Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of their IPL 2023 match in Chepauk tonight...
Chennai Super Kings squad: MS Dhoni (C and WK) Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Sisanda Magala, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (C), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Vivrant Sharma, Umran Malik, Mayank Dagar, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Adil Rashid, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy
CSK vs SRH IPL 2023: MS Dhoni praises Shivam Dube
Shivam Dube was one of the stars of Chennai Super Kings wins in the 'Southern Derby' over Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this week. “He is someone who can hit very cleanly. When it comes to the spinners he is a very clean hitter and a tall guy so, he has a different reach compared to some of the other batters. So, the spinners they have to adjust their length according to him. We feel that he is somebody who can deliver, get those extra runs in the middle overs," said Dhoni said about Dube.
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
MS Dhoni or Aiden Markram? Devon Conway or Harry Brook? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
CSK vs SRH IPL 2023: MS Dhoni eyes 350th IPL four
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is just a couple of hits short of hitting 350 fours in the Indian Premier League. Can Dhoni achieve this feat in tonight's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chepauk?
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad vs SRH
In the last two IPL seasons, only Nitish Rana and Sanju Samson have more runs than Ruturaj Gaikwad's 235 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Can Gaikwad continue his golden run against SRH at Chepauk tonight?
CSK vs SRH IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings dominant in head-to-head
MS Dhoni's Chennai Super have been completely dominant against Sunrisers Hyderabad when it comes to head-to-head between the two sides. CSK have won 13 out of the 18 matches played against SRH. Can they keep up their winning run in Chepauk tonight?
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023: Will MS Dhoni be fit to lead CSK
There have been some doubts over the fitness of Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni, who is nursing a knee injury from the start of the season. It remains to be seen if Dhoni will be fit enough to lead the side against SRH tonight or will he opt to play as an 'Impact Player' like Rohit Sharma.
CSK vs SRH IPL 2023: Ben Stokes to miss 4th successive game
England all-rounder Ben Stokes is unlikely to be available for next match of Chennai Super Kings against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chepauk. However, there is some good news, all-rounder Mitchell Santner has recovered from illness and should be available for this match.
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs CSK: Predicted 11s
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana and Tushar Deshpande.
Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar/Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan.
IPL 2023 CSK vs SRH LIVE: Dhoni vs Markram
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash of IPL 2023. Watch this space for all latest updates from the game.