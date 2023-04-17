Watch: R Ashwin's Daughter In Tears As Father Plays Match-Winning Cameo vs Gujarat, Video Goes Viral

In a thrilling encounter in the Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals emerged victorious over Gujarat Titans in their previous match. Veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin played a pivotal role in the win, coming in to bat during the second last over when the match was heading towards a nail-biting finish. Ashwin, however, had different plans and smashed two consecutive big shots to seal the game for his team. Meanwhile, Ashwin's daughter broke down emotionally after witnessing her father's match-winning knock against the defending champions.

ESPNcricinfo: R Ashwin took his daughter on an emotional rollercoaster last night _



Ashwin was dismissed after scoring 10 runs off just 3 deliveries, including one four and one six. However, he had an off-day with the ball, conceding 37 runs in his four overs without taking any wickets. Nonetheless, the rest of the Rajasthan Royals' bowling unit managed to take at least one wicket each. Ashwin's magic with the bat ensured the Royals secured their fourth win in their last five matches and currently sit atop the points table.

“When you play quality opponents on a quality wicket, you get such games. Very happy to compete in such a game and come out on top. It was important to rotate our bowlers, they were playing some quality cricket and we had to respect that. The whole team came up well today and we could restrict them to around 170,” RR skipper Sanju Samson said after the match.

RR was struggling at 55-4 at the halfway stage in front of exceptional bowling from GT's new-ball bowlers. However, a splendid show from captain Sanju Samson (60) and a batting blitz at the death from hit-man Shimron Hetmyer (56*) helped Royals record a three-wicket win over Titans on Sunday.

“The start we had, shows how good a wicket this was. The new ball the quality of swing bowling was good and we had to respect that. But today Zampa coming was a way to match up with the opponents. He was the match-up for Miller and almost got the wicket, but the catch was dropped. (On Hetmyer) He doesn’t like easy situations, we like putting him in such situations because he usually wins us games from such situations,” he added.