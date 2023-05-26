IPL 2023: Shubman Gill Surpasses Faf du Plessis, Almost Confirms Orange Cap Even Before Final

In the Qualifier Two match between GT and MI, Shubman Gill showcased his exceptional form in the IPL 2023 by claiming the Orange Cap from RCB skipper Faf du Plessis. Gill, who has been enjoying a remarkable year in international cricket, including centuries in all formats and a double hundred in ODIs against New Zealand, carried his impressive form into the IPL 2023 season, emerging as GT's leading run-scorer.

Prior to the Qualifier Two clash, Gill had amassed 722 runs in 15 matches at an impressive average of 55.54 and a strike rate of 149.17. Notably, he had scored back-to-back centuries in the last two league games against SRH and RCB. With two centuries and four half-centuries to his name this season, Gill was closely chasing Du Plessis, who had also enjoyed a phenomenal campaign in the IPL.

Fifty for Shubman Gill, big game, big player stands tall, What a player.



Du Plessis had amassed 730 runs in 14 matches in IPL 2023. Gill required just nine runs to surpass Du Plessis' tally, a feat he accomplished without much difficulty. In the match, Gill began his innings by taking a single off Jason Behrendorff's bowling. He followed it up with a boundary and a three off the next over bowled by Green before taking a single, surpassing Du Plessis' total.

Gill's achievement of claiming the Orange Cap was a testament to his exceptional batting skills and consistency throughout the season. His ability to score heavily and contribute significantly to GT's success made him a vital asset for the team. As the tournament progressed, Gill's performances had only grown in stature, cementing his reputation as one of the brightest young talents in the game.

With the Orange Cap now adorning his head, Gill would be determined to continue his impressive run and lead GT to victory in the playoffs. His exceptional batting prowess, combined with his composure and technique, made him a formidable force and a key player to watch out for in the remainder of the IPL 2023 season.