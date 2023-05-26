CSK Do Not Want MI To Win Qualifier 2? Dwayne Bravo Says THIS Ahead IPL 2023 Final

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) advanced to yet another Indian Premier League (IPL) Final with a dominant victory over Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Giants in Qualifier 1. This triumph was particularly significant as CSK had never defeated the Gujarat Titans in IPL history. The Yellow Brigade vanquished Gujarat, who had been the standout team during the league rounds, setting the stage for an exciting final showdown. Recognizing the formidable reputation of the five-time champion Mumbai Indians, CSK's bowling coach Dwayne Bravo amusingly expressed his desire to avoid facing them in the IPL 2023 title match.

In response to the rivalry between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, Bravo humorously admitted his fear of Mumbai Indians. Although it was evident that he was joking, Bravo's comment highlighted the exceptional strength of the Mumbai Indians. "No, I am scared of Mumbai (laughs). We don't see it like that. All three other teams are dangerous teams. They are quality teams," Bravo conveyed during an interview with Star Sports. He further expressed his personal preference, stating, "Yeah, I mean, honestly, my personal feeling, I don't want Mumbai. My friend Pollard knows that. But, jokes aside, all the best to the other teams. We are looking forward to whoever we are going to face. I think we have got it."

Following CSK's victory against GT, Bravo immediately stormed onto the pitch to initiate the jubilant celebrations. His excitement continued even after the team reached the hotel, as he was spotted joyfully dancing in the elevator. If the Mumbai Indians make it to the final, Bravo would face his close friend Kieron Pollard, who serves as the team's batting coach.

Not only do the Mumbai Indians possess a superior overall record, but they also hold the upper hand in IPL final clashes against the Super Kings. The two teams first met in the final in 2010, with Chennai emerging as the winners. Since then, the Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit Sharma, have triumphed over MS Dhoni's side in the finals of 2013, 2015, and 2019, making it a one-sided contest thus far.