IPL 2023: Sourav Ganguly Snubs Virat Kohli Again, Mentions Only Shubman Gill After Ton, Says THIS

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly’s feud with ex-India skipper Virat Kohli seems to be still continuing even after an amicable ‘handshake’ between the two after their last IPL 2023 match in New Delhi. Ganguly only praised one of the two centurions – Shubman Gill – although Kohli also notched up a record 7th hundred in the Indian Premier League in the match against Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

Ganguly only called out Gill, who scored a match-winning hundred for GT and dumped RCB out of the Playoffs race, while choosing not to mention Kohli in his tweet after the match. “What talent this country produces .. shubman gill .. wow .. two stunning knocks in two halves .. IPL.. .. what standards in the tournament @bcci,” Ganguly tweeted.

After the first encounter of the season between the two sides in Bengaluru, both Ganguly and Kohli appeared to have ignored each other during the hand-shake ritual. A video had went viral where DC head coach Ricky Ponting could be seen asking Kohli to shake hands with Ganguly but the former Indian captains still chose to give handshake a pass.

However, after the return fixture between the two sides, Ganguly ensured he met Kohli warmly and the RCB legend too showed big heart to shake hands with the Ex-BCCI president. Ganguly even patted Kohli on his shoulder.

Kohli overtook his former RCB teammate and West Indies batter Chris Gayle for most centuries in the IPL and became the third batter to score consecutive hundreds in the IPL after Shikhar Dhawan (2020) and Jos Buttler (2022). Later on Sunday night, Shubman Gill too joined that club.

“Spin wasn’t easy to get away and I think the strength of a lot of our fast bowlers is also taking pace off. There’s enough in this pitch for our bowlers to make a dent through the (chase), and hitting big shots as you saw in the middle overs wasn’t as easy when the field spread out. So you have to hit a lot of gaps and run twos. If we can cut down those boundaries and now allow them to run twos from those gaps, then it'll be a very difficult chase,” Kohli said during the innings break.