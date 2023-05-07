Watch: Sourav Ganguly Shakes Hands With Virat Kohli After DC Beat RCB In IPL 2023 To End Controversy

It was a pretty sight at the end of the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the national capital as Sourav Ganguly shook hands with Virat Kohli to put an end to the controversy between them. After the first encounter of the season between the two sides, both Ganguly and Kohli appeared to have ignored each other during the hand-shake ritual. A video had went viral where DC head coach Ricky Ponting could be seen asking Kohli to shake hands with Ganguly but the former Indian captains still chose to give handshake a pass.

However, after the return fixture between the two sides, Ganguly ensured he met Kohli warmly and the RCB legend too showed big heart to shake hands with the Ex-BCCI president. Ganguly even patted Kohli on his shoulder.

Watch the viral video of a Ganguly-Kohli handshake below:

Tough day for RCB

RCB lost to DC by 7 wickets in Match 50 of IPL 2023. The loss has hugely dented their playoffs qualification chances and given DC new hopes to still look for a spot in the top four of the standings. After winning the toss at Feroz Shah Kotla, RCB opted to bat first and the decision seemed to be based on the logic that DC had fared poorly in the chases in this season. With Kohli and captain Faf du Plessis putting on 82 for the first wicket, it appeared to be a good call. However, the middle order did not really perform to the portential despite Mahipal Lomror completing 54 off just 29 deliveries that includes 6 fours and 3 sixes each. RCB eventually ended the innings with 181 for 4 written on the scoreboard.

This could have been a tricky chase for DC but skipper David Warner and Philip Salt got the home team to an excellent start. Salt played an outstanding knock of 87 runs off 45 balls and with Support of Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, DC chased down the target in just 16.4 overs with seven wickets in hand.

This win has taken DC to the ninth spot in the IPL 2023 Points Table for the first time. RCB, meanwhile, remain at the fifth place despite the loss. They now have have 5 games out of 10 in this season so far, losing equal number of matches too.