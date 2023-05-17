IPL 2023: 'When It Comes To T20, I Just Want To Play:' Says Rajasthan Royals' Joe Root

Former England skipper Joe Root who has showcased his prowess in the Test format has had a rare opportunity to feature in the T20 format with the Indian Premier League (IPL) outfit Rajasthan Royals after spending four years away from the format.

Root is recognized for his defensive abilities rather than scoring runs at a brisk pace. Due to this chances have been scarce for Root to feature in the IPL, he still wants to play whatever opportunity that comes knocking on his door because of the love he has for this format. (Watch: Prithvi Shaw Celebrates In Style After Fifty Vs Punjab Kings)

"For me, when it comes to T20, I just want to play. I just want to be around it. I want to play it. I love the format. I think it's great and if there are opportunities that aren't going to impede on international cricket - first and foremost that'll always be the most important thing for me - then absolutely, I'll try to take them," Root said while speaking to ESPNcricinfo.

"I've benefited a huge amount from just being around T20 again. I'm trying to manage my game better in the format - trying to get a little bit less erratic, and a bit more thoughtful about how I want to go and construct an innings. You can't be formulaic in it, but you're still making sure that you're calculated in what you're doing.

The first Ashes Test match is a month away, and he has not played a red-ball game since February. Root was sold at the base price of Rs 1 crore. Even though Root is not a regular face in the playing XI he is still focused on learning new things through the resources which are available to him.

"When you're not playing, it can be quite easy to sulk and moan and feel a little bit sorry for yourself. But at the end of the day, you've got an opportunity here for eight weeks to better yourself and better your game. It'd be silly not to use that opportunity, and use the people and the resources around you," Root concluded.