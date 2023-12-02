IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir Is Back Where He Belongs, Says KKR Co-Owner Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, who is the lead actor in Rajkumar Hirani's next Dunki, is quite excited about the next edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). Shah Rukh is co-owner of two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and while his entire focus is on his next big release, his IPL franchise has also taken some key decisions ahead of the auction.

KKR roped in Gambhir as the mentor of the KKR side for IPL 2024. Gambhir is the most successful KKR captain, winning the Kolkata-based franchise two titles, in 2012 and 2014 respectively. Since his departure, no captain has been able to win them a title. Eoin Morgan, England's World Cup-winning captain, did take KKR into the final in 2021 but they lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the summit clash.

Gambhir, who was earlier with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as mentor for two seasons in 2022 and 2023, says he is happy to be back with KKR and is very hungry to win again. He had tweeted his photo in the KKR jersey to announce his comeback with this caption: "I’m back. I’m hungry. I’m No.23. Ami KKR."

Shah Rukh, in an Ask Me Anything on X called #AskSRK, was asked if he was excited for the next season. The fan who had asked the question had put a photo of SRK with Gautam from IPL winning day in 2014. SRK replied to the question by saying: "Absolutely with our champ who is back where he belongs…"

Check out the post below:

Absolutely with our champ who is back where he belongs_ https://t.co/pYRNMVofBl December 2, 2023

Gambhir expressed upon his return, "Usually, I'm not one to be swayed by emotions, but this feels unique. It's a return to where everything began. Right now, there's a mix of emotions—there's a lump in my throat and a burning passion as I envisage donning that familiar purple and gold jersey again. It's not just about rejoining KKR; it's about returning to the city of joy. I'm here, I'm driven, and I'm reclaiming number 23. Ami KKR."

From 2011 to 2017, Gambhir's tenure with KKR was truly remarkable. The team clinched the title twice, made it to the playoffs five times, and even reached the finals of the Champions League T20 in 2014.