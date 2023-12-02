WATCH: Rinku Singh Hits 100m Six In 4th T20I Vs AUS To Join MS Dhoni, Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh In THIS Elite List; WATCH

Rinku Singh is quickly emerging out as India's next best finisher in T20Is. After playing some very good innings in the firts 3 T20Is vs Australia, Rinku produced another match-winning effort in the 4th match in Raipur. It is also important to note the timing of his knock as India were in a difficult situation when he came in to bat. But the UP-born youngster showed maturity in how he went about things from thereon and helped India finish with a strong total.

India were struggling at 63 for 3 inside ten overs when Rinku joined Ruturaj Gaikwad in the middle. The run-rate was on the slower side and someone needed to play a quickfire knock. Rinky finished with 46 off just 29 balls, batting with a strike rate of 158.62. His innings included 4 fours and 2 sixes. Among the 2 sixes was a 100m one.

In the 13th over, he danced down the ground against Ben Dwarshuis and hit him over mid-wicket boundary for the longest six of the series. It was recorded at 100m and by doing this, the Indian star joined the elite list of Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni, who have hit a massive 100m or more for sixes in T20Is.

Rinku's innings coupled with Jitesh Sharma's 19-ball 35 powered India to 174 for 9 in 20 overs.

Watch Rinku Singh's massive 100m six here:

Went to watch Don Rinku Singh play and No Disappointment from King_



_Most Runs in the Match

_Biggest Six of the Match



Good Night Rinku Singh Fans_ pic.twitter.com/bw29EdQ4Kq — KKR Bhakt __ _ (@KKRSince2011) December 1, 2023

Shahid Afridi has the biggest six in the history of international cricket. He had hit a 153m six against South Africa in 2013. Brett Lee has the second biggest six in international cricket. That maximum went the distance of 143m. New Zealand's former opener used to hit them big as well. He had once hit a 127m six against South Africa in 2012.

England's powerhitter Liam Livingstone is also in this elite list with a six of 122m vs Pakistan in 2021. His teammate Corey Anderson has also hit the same distance while Mark Wagh in 1997 had hit 120m six while playing New Zealand.

Shahid Afridi features again in te top 10 with a distance of 118m. Two Indians are in the top 10 with Yuvraj Singh hitting 119m six against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2007 and MS Dhoni smashing a 118m six vs New Zealand in 2009. The six-hitting machine's longest six in international history is of 115m.

The record for the longest six in the cricket history belongs to Aiden Blizzard. It is be believed that one of his sixes in Australia T20 League went as far as 173m. Rinku surely has some catching up to do to meet the standards but he has started well with a 100m six.