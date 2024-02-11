IPL 2024: Know All About Shamar Joseph Who Quit Job Of Security Guard To Become Cricketer

Shamar Joseph, once a newcomer to the first-class cricket scene, has swiftly ascended to become a cricketing sensation in the West Indies. His remarkable performance in Brisbane, despite battling injury, has propelled him into the spotlight, with accolades pouring in from cricketing luminaries worldwide.

Former South African great AB de Villiers took to social media to commend Joseph's fairy-tale journey, urging fans to read about his life on Wikipedia. De Villiers described Joseph's story as inspirational, noting that it moved him to tears.

Here's a condensed account of Shamar Joseph's extraordinary journey to cricket stardom in five key points:

Originating from the secluded maroon village of Baracara in Guyana, Shamar Joseph, aged 24, grew up in a community of around 400 people. Situated two hours away by boat from the nearest city, New Amsterdam, the village only gained access to the internet in 2018.

In his childhood, cricket was a staple pastime in Baracara, alongside dominoes. With no formal cricket grounds, Joseph and his friends improvised, playing in makeshift areas around their homes, earning them the moniker "jungle-land cricket."

Resources were scarce in Baracara, and cricket equipment was a luxury. Instead of traditional gear, Joseph and his peers used makeshift balls crafted from fruits or melted plastic from bottles when supplies ran low.

Overcoming parental resistance, Joseph pursued his cricketing aspirations. His parents, adhering to religious practices, initially discouraged his involvement in the sport, insisting on dedicating Saturdays to church activities. Joseph began training full-time only after reaching adulthood.

Seeking better opportunities, Joseph relocated to New Amsterdam, where he juggled long hours of guard duty and construction work to support himself. Despite the challenges, he persevered, eventually leaving his job to pursue a career in cricket, buoyed by the support of his family.

Joseph's journey from the remote village of Baracara to cricketing stardom serves as a testament to his resilience, determination, and unwavering passion for the sport.