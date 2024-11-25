Advertisement
GUJARAT TITANS

IPL 2025 GT Full List of Players: Check Gujarat Titans Squad in IPL Mega Auction

IPL 2025 GT Full Players List: After retaining five players, GT spent 69 crores from its purse before the IPL 2025 mega auction at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. During the IPL 2025 mega auction, Gujarat Titans made a big money move for Jos Buttler.  

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2024, 03:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
IPL 2025 GT Full Players List: Gujarat Titans had retained Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League Auction, which is being held at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. After retaining five players, GT spent 69 crores from its purse before the auction.

During the IPL 2025 mega auction, Gujarat Titans' first signing was Kagiso Rabada (Rs 10.75 crore) and they followed it up with Jos Buttler (Rs 15.75 crore).

The franchise also roped in pacers Mohammed Siraj (12.25) and Prasidh Krishna (₹9.5 crore). GT also bought Mahipal Lomror ( ₹1.7 crore), Kumar Kushagra ( ₹65 lakhs), Anuj Rawat ( ₹30 lakhs) and Nishant SIndhu ( ₹30 lakhs)

Speaking at the sidelines of the mega auction, GT assistant coach Parthiv Patel said Buttler's signing would help captain Shubman Gill in his batting.

"Very happy to have Jos Buttler in our side. He can bat anywhere, he can keep as well, he can help Shubman also. We wanted to buy our no. 1 bowler and no. 1 batter from the marquee set and we have both," Parthiv told ESPNcricinfo.

Purse Remaining: 17.80 Cr

Overseas slots available: 5

RTMs remaining: 1

 

Gujarat Titans Full List Of Players Bought In IPL 2025

Jos Buttler (15.75 Cr), Kumar Kushagra (65 L), Anuj Rawat (30 L), Nishant Sindhu (30 L), Mahipal Lomror (1.70 Cr), Kagiso Rabada (10.75 Cr), Mohammed Siraj (12.25 Cr), Prasidh Krishna (9.50 Cr)

Gujarat Titans Retained Players List  

Rashid Khan (18 Cr), Shubman Gill (16.5 Cr), Sai Sudharsan (8.5 Cr), Rahul Tewatia (4 Cr), Shahrukh Khan (4 Cr)

Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Complete Squad

Rashid Khan (18 Cr), Shubman Gill (16.5 Cr), Sai Sudharsan (8.5 Cr), Rahul Tewatia (4 Cr), Shahrukh Khan (4 Cr), Jos Buttler (15.75 Cr), Kumar Kushagra (65 L), Anuj Rawat (30 L), Nishant Sindhu (30 L), Mahipal Lomror (1.70 Cr), Kagiso Rabada (10.75 Cr), Mohammed Siraj (12.25 Cr), Prasidh Krishna (9.50 Cr) 

