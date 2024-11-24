IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Full List Of Gujarat Titans Players
After retaining five players, GT spent 69 crores from its purse before the IPL 2025 mega auction, which is being held at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.
Gujarat Titans had retained Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League Auction, which is being held at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.
After retaining five players, GT spent 69 crores from its purse before the auction.
Gujarat Titans full list of players bought in IPL 2025:
Kagiso Rabada Rs 10.75 crore), Jos Buttler (Rs 15.75 crore), Mohammed Siraj (Rs 12.25 crore)
Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 retained players list
Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan
Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 complete squad
Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan
More To Follow...
