Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2824133https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/ipl-2025-mega-auction-full-list-of-gujarat-titans-players-2824133.html
NewsCricket
GUJARAT TITANS

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Full List Of Gujarat Titans Players

After retaining five players, GT spent 69 crores from its purse before the IPL 2025 mega auction, which is being held at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 24, 2024, 07:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Full List Of Gujarat Titans Players

Gujarat Titans had retained Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League Auction, which is being held at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

After retaining five players, GT spent 69 crores from its purse before the auction.

Gujarat Titans full list of players bought in IPL 2025:

Kagiso Rabada Rs 10.75 crore), Jos Buttler (Rs 15.75 crore), Mohammed Siraj (Rs 12.25 crore)

Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 retained players list  

Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan

Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 complete squad

Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan  

More To Follow...

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Anmol Bishnoi Seeks Asylum in the U.S.
DNA Video
DNA: Adani Case - Corruption Allegations Rock Indian Markets
DNA Video
DNA: Were Muslims Stopped from Voting in UP By-Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Who Did Maharashtra’s Muslims Vote For?
DNA Video
DNA: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates Amid Missile Attacks
DNA Video
DNA: The Beer-Loving Buffalo Stuck in Bihar!
DNA Video
DNA: Akhilesh and the Burqa Controversy in UP Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
NEWS ON ONE CLICK