IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Rope In Paras Mhambrey To Assist Lasith Malinga

One of the most successful teams in the history of the IPL, Mumbai Indians have roped in former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey to their coaching unit on Wednesday, October 16. Mumbai Indians who are the five-time champions stated that Mhambrey will be working with bowling coach Lasith Malinga in IPL 2025.

Paras Mhambrey was serving as the bowling coach of the Indian team under the supervision of Rahul Dravid. Under his tenure, the Indian team clinched the T20 World Cup 2024 title. The Mumbai-based franchise confirmed that former Sri Lanka player Lasith Malinga will be continuing his duty as a bowling coach and Mhambrey will assist him.

"He will work alongside current Bowling Coach Lasith Malinga, as part of the coaching team under Head Coach, Mahela Jayawardene. He has been a part of the Mumbai Indians coaching team earlier as well, celebrating title wins in the IPL and the Champions League T20," Mumbai Indians said in a statement.

Talking about Paras Mhambrey, he has played two Tests and three ODIs for India after making his debut back in 1996. Paras who was a medium pace bowler scalped 5 wickets in international cricket. Mhambrey represented Mumbai in domestic cricket and took part in 91 first-class matches, picking up 284 wickets and 83 List-A matches with 111 wickets.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians also named former Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene as their head coach for the IPL 2025 edition.

“We are thrilled to have Mahela back as the Head Coach of Mumbai Indians. With our global teams having found their footing within their ecosystems, the opportunity to bring him back to MI arose. His leadership, knowledge, and passion for the game have always benefited MI. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Mark Boucher for his contribution over the last two seasons. His expertise and dedication were pivotal during his time, and has now become an integral member of the MI family”, Akash Ambani said.