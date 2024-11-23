IPL Mega Auction 2025: Dates, Venue, Purse, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mega Event

The stage is all set for the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This is only the second time that the IPL auction will take place outside India after last year's event in Dubai. This mega auction is very important for all ten franchises and it will shape their future for next three years.

Some of the big Indian names like Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh and others will be available for the grabs during the auction. Apart from big Indian names, the foreign stars like Jos Buttler, Kagiso Rabada, Mitchell Starc, Liam Livingstone and others will be also in demand.

Before the IPL 2025 mega auction, here's a refresher of everything you need to know about the two-day mega event.

IPL 2025 Mega Auction Date And Time

The IPL 2025 mega auction will be held on November 24 and 25 at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. The auction will start at 1 PM local time, which is 3:30 PM IST, on both the days.

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Total Number of Players

A total of 577 players will go under the hammer in the two-day event. Among the final names, 367 are Indian players while 210 are overseas cricketers. The 10 teams have a maximum of 204 slots to fill in all - of which 70 are for overseas players.

IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Streaming And Telecast Details

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app. Fans who want to watch it on television will have to tune in Star Sports Network.

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Team Wise Purse Balance

Punjab Kings has the biggest amount to spend at the IPL 2025 auction, with 110.5 Crore, while Rajasthan Royals have the least with 41 Crore.

PBKS: 110.5 CR

RCB: 83 Cr

DC: 73 Cr

LSG: 69 Cr

GT: 69 Cr

CSK: 55 Cr

KKR: 51 Cr

MI: 45 Cr

SRH: 45 Cr

RR: 41 Cr

List Of Players Retained Before IPL 2025 Auction

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs and Abhishek Porel

Gujarat Titans: Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan



Kolkata Knight Riders: Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana and Ramandeep Singh

Lucknow Super Giants: Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan and Ayush Badoni

Mumbai Indians: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma

Punjab Kings: Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer and Sandeep Sharma

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Yash Dayal

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen and Travis Head