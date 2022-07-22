Ireland will look to win the T20 contest vs the Kiwis to at least finish with a win. It will be interesting to see Black Caps' approach in the game. Will they try and test their bench strength, giving the likes of Mark Chapman, Blair Tickner, Ben Sears, and Michael Rippon a go in the last game or will they try and pull off another clean sweep over the Irish. We will know when the match begins in the evening as per India time.

Match Details

Ireland vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I

July 22, Friday

Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Series Result: NZ 2 - IRE 0

Dream 11

Keeper – Lorcan Tucker

Batsmen – Martin Guptill, Paul Stirling, Glenn Phillips, Harry Tector

All-rounders – Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Curtis Campher

Bowlers – Mark Adair, Lockie Ferguson (C), Joshua Little (VC)

Probable Playing XI

Ireland: Andy Balbirnie (C), Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Josh Little

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver (wk), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

Full Squad

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver(w), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rippon, Mark Chapman, Blair Tickner, Ben Sears