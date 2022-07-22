IRE vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IRE vs NZ 3rd T20I at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast , 8:30 PM IST July 22
Ireland vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd T20I - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IRE vs NZ, Ireland Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
Ireland will look to win the T20 contest vs the Kiwis to at least finish with a win. It will be interesting to see Black Caps' approach in the game. Will they try and test their bench strength, giving the likes of Mark Chapman, Blair Tickner, Ben Sears, and Michael Rippon a go in the last game or will they try and pull off another clean sweep over the Irish. We will know when the match begins in the evening as per India time.
TOMORROW | Hunting for a precious W in the series finale!
How to watch https://t.co/tS1HzUZzMU#BackingGreen | #Exchange22 | #ABDIndiaSterlingReserve pic.twitter.com/O9j3zEJ3JY — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) July 21, 2022
Match Details
Ireland vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I
July 22, Friday
Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast
Series Result: NZ 2 - IRE 0
Dream 11
Keeper – Lorcan Tucker
Batsmen – Martin Guptill, Paul Stirling, Glenn Phillips, Harry Tector
All-rounders – Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Curtis Campher
Bowlers – Mark Adair, Lockie Ferguson (C), Joshua Little (VC)
Probable Playing XI
Ireland: Andy Balbirnie (C), Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Josh Little
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver (wk), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy
Full Squad
Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert
New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver(w), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rippon, Mark Chapman, Blair Tickner, Ben Sears
Photo Gallery
More Stories