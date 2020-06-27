हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan gives haircut to brother Yusuf amid coronavirus pandemic--Pic inside

Pathan had featured in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is for the national side, claiming a total of 301 wickets across all formats of the game. 

Irfan Pathan gives haircut to brother Yusuf amid coronavirus pandemic--Pic inside
Image Credits: Twitter

Amid the coronavirus pandemic across the world, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has decided to don the hat of a barber and give a haircut to his elder brother and cricketer Yusuf Pathan.

Irfan took to his official Twitter handle and revealed that he has given a new haircut to Yusuf at home.

The 35-year-old also posted a picture of him along with his brother Yusuf following the haircut.

"Bhai se achha barber kaha milega?? (Where would you get a good barber other than your brother) New hair cut at home for Lala @iamyusufpathan #pathanbrothers #love," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Irfan recently also engaged in a hilarious conversation with former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Twitter.

Pathan posted a photo of a Sifaka in which the animal can be seen with open hands. The animal is looking as if it is resembling the bowling action of Pathan. 

"Close enough???? #bowling #action," Pathan tweeted along with the picture.

In reply, Yuvraj said he doesn’t know about the bowling action but Irfan’s fielding was definitely like that.

"Don’t know about bowling but fielding definitely!," he commented.

Irfan made his international debut for India during a Test match Australia at Adelaide Oval in December 2003.

During his playing career, Pathan had featured in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is for the national side, claiming a total of 301 wickets across all formats of the game. Besides this, he also managed to notch up 2,821 runs, including with a single hundred and 11 fifties.

He is also one of the three bowlers to have taken a hat-trick for India in the longest format of the game and the first one to grab it in the first over of the match.Irfan announced retirement from all forms of cricket in January 2020. 

Yusuf, on the other hand, amassed 810 runs in 57 ODIs, 236 runs in 22 T20Is besides grabbing 46 wickets.

 

